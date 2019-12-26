LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas may have come and gone, but Louisville area students are still on winter break.
The presents may be unwrapped and the tree may soon be coming down, but there are still a lot of fun things for kids to do before they have to head back to the books.
Here are six ideas:
1) Visit Lights Under Louisville: If you haven't taken your kids to see the lights yet, there is still time. Lights Under Louisville runs through Jan. 4. Visitors drive their cars through the Louisville MEGA Cavern for the only underground holiday light show in the world. The 30-minute drive follows part of the 17 miles of underground passageways. CLICK HERE for MORE information!
2) The Winter Woods Spectacular: Like Lights Under Louisville, the Winter Woods Spectacular allows visitors to witness a winter wonderland without even leaving their vehicles. The Iroquois Park attraction runs through Dec. 31, and treats visitors to millions of lights positioned along a winding road through the park. CLICK HERE for MORE information!
3) The Holiday Laser Dome: It's a multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. The lasers are set to holiday music and animations. CLICK HERE for MORE information!
4) The Paristown Holiday Ice Skating Rink: Get your ice skates on and head outside! The Paristown Holiday Ice Skating Rink runs through Jan. 5 and is a real -- not imitation -- ice skating rink! CLICK HERE for MORE information!
5) The KMAC Museum: This attraction features artwork from Pablo Picasso from 1931 to 1956. This artwork will be in Louisville until March, and has never been seen outside of Europe until now. CLICK HERE for MORE information!
6) A Model Train Show: All aboard! Take the kids and head over to the Southwest Regional Library, where a model train show runs until Jan. 5. Attendees can see trains up close, and learn how they operate. It's presented by the K&I Model Railroad Club -- and the event is free! CLICK HERE for MORE information!
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.