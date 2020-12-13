LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements for Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies have been announced.
Orkies passed away Friday after a dual battle with cancer and COVID-19.
Visitation for Orkies will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway, according to the fire department.
Orkies' funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Okolona Christian Church, with burial and fire service honors at Brookland Cemetery.
Social distancing and masks will be required at both visitation and at the funeral.
According to Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton, Orkies was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week into his chemotherapy. The chief was hospitalized on Nov. 9 and placed on a ventilator. In late September, Orkies was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer. According to Moulton, Orkies had his cancer removed in October but had to be rushed to the hospital for blood clots in his lungs, which were also removed.
Orkies started cancer radiation and chemotherapy in early November, which was set to last through December. However, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, recovering from the virus was the primary focus. Moulton said at the time that Orkies was taking "baby steps" but playing the "waiting game."
Orkies leaves behind a wife, two children and grandchildren.
