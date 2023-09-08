LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free concert Sunday will honor late musician Finley Brewer, who passed away in 2020.
Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers is hosting the event. The family band includes Finley Brewer's son and grandsons.
"We sure miss him and we've been wanting to do something," said Gary Brewer, Finley Brewer's son.
Gary Brewer plays the lead guitar, banjo, and does vocals for the band.
Gary Brewer said family and close friends have already honored Finley Brewer's life by planting a tree in his memory, but this event will be a public way to continue his legacy and share music.
The event is called "Finley Fest" and will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 15203 Katherine Station Road in West Point, Kentucky. That's about 40 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will also be a bounce castle and food vendors.
Gary Brewer said the 150-acre greenspace where the show will be held houses a new venue called Brewer Nation Outdoor Venue. He said it's at the corner of Dixie Highway and Katherine Station Road, and the venue will fully open next year. The Finley Fest event will be a preview of what the venue has to offer.
Performances Sunday include T. Graham Brown, Ashton Shepherd, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, as well as Alyssa and Wayne Brewer's debut alum release celebration.
Gary Brewer said it is special to be able to honor his late father with Finley Fest. He's planning for this to become an annual event.
"We're all about family," he said. "We tour, my sons are the 6th generation. I have new grandbabies and they're going to be the 7th generation. So we all live on my family farm here now of over 400 acres we tour and travel all over the world together preforming."
Gary Brewer said the free event is also a way to thank the community for years of support.
For additional information on Finley Fest, click here.
