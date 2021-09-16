LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people lined the streets Thursday night for Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival parade.
The parade, which kicked off the week-long festival, is one of the highlights for the children.
"My favorite part is when all the things come out on the street and you can see them all come by ... the floats come by," one child told WDRB News.
The parade route started at the Jeffersontown Commons shopping center and headed down Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail.
On Friday, the festival will feature its signature arts and craft fair and a Balloon Glow.
The festival wraps up with a car show on Sunday.
