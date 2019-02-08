LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Greater Clark County Schools say they recently found a handbag from 1954 in a school that's being torn down in downtown Jeffersonville.
Greater Clark County Schools posted a picture of the purse on Facebook, saying the handbag from 1954 was found as crews were demolishing Franklin Square -- that's the site of the old Jeffersonville High School. It's being torn down in preparation for construction of the new downtown elementary school.
Officials say they found Martha Ina Ingham's social security card, a mirror and several other items inside the purse.
Now they're looking for her, so they can return it.
If you know Ingham, you're asked to email Greater Clark County Schools Public Information Officer Erin Bojorquez at ebojorquez@gccschools.com.
