LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get some exercise while raising money to assist Indiana healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Bolt for the Heart virtual 5K challenge
The exercise challenge runs Wednesday, March 25, through April 5 and costs $25 to participate. The money raised from the virtual 5K will buy coffee and food for emergency rooms around Indiana.
Participants are challenged to pick a time and place to run, walk, row or climb steps by yourself — or follow social distancing guidelines with a friend. Track and upload your exercise times online. You can also tag Bolt for the Heart while sharing a photo or video of you on Facebook or Instagram.
