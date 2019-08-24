LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gilda's Club Kentuckiana celebrated its new home on Grinstead Drive with a block party.
Neighbors gathered Saturday for a look into organization's new location. Gilda's Club serves as a support community for those impacted by cancer.
"It's bright and airy and it's about three times as big as the one we were in before," said Jessica Carner, the director of volunteer engagement. "We have the capacity to serve more folks, which is really the best thing about it."
The open house at the new Gilda's Club location is a weeklong event. There are still opportunities to join in on cooking classes, wreath making, yoga and more.
