LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To help make Halloween more normal for some of Louisville's children who cannot trick-or-treat, Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana brought the treats to them this year.
“Because so many youth in our city are living with cancer and may be medically fragile, we couldn’t host them safely at Gilda’s Club this year for our annual Noogiefest event,” said Karen Morrison, President and CEO of Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana.
Volunteers with Gilda's Club and the Junior League of Louisville packaged 150 bags Saturday full of candy and crafts for children who typically come to the facility to trick-or-treat in person.
Morrison said Gilda's Club didn't want social distancing to keep the children with cancer from having a reason to get dressed up for Halloween and receiving candy.
The treats were delivered to 72 homes across the area from Taylorsville, Kentucky to Sellersburg Indiana, according to Lori Mangum with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana.
