LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thin Mints, Tagalongs — there's no such thing as a bad Girl Scout cookie.
Now, even during the coronavirus pandemic, you can still get yourself some Samoas.
Girl Scouts of America is partnering with food delivery service Grubhub to kick off the cookie selling season.
Customers can order cookies for pickup or delivery from Feb. 26 through March 21 in both Louisville and Elizabethtown.
The Girl Scouts will learn skills by processing and preparing the order for Grubhub customers. All proceeds stay local to help support programming and troops. Troops will decide how to allocate their portion of the earnings for community projects, leadership opportunities and other experiences.
"One of my favorite memories is when our troop made lunches and served them to a homeless shelter," Girl Scout Sabrina Ruiz said. "It really opened my eyes to the needs of my community and inspired my troop to build an outdoor food pantry for those in need."
Also new this season, a National Cookie Finder that makes it easier for you to connect with a local Girl Scout troop. The site will also help customers locate troops selling cookies at booths, which will be utilizing social distancing, mask wearing and contactless payments. Organizers say booths will be set up from Feb. 26 through March 21.
For more information on how to buy Girl Scout cookies this year, click here. To order through Grubhub, click here. You can also order through the Grubhub app.
