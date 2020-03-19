LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are extending certain cookie sales to help support COVID-19 relief efforts after the virus outbreak caused troops to cancel their remaining booth sales.
Girl Scouts are extending extending the "online and direct connection part" of their Operation: Cookie initiative to help sell unsold cookies through May 1, according to a news release.
"This year, troops reached out and with the help of their supporters purchased 33,800 packages of cookies for our Operation: Cookie initiative," the news release said.
Girl Scouts partners with local and national military support organizations to use the funds raised from those cookie sales to thank the U.S. Military.
Officials say proceeds from cookies sold through the initiative between Thursday, March 18 and May 1 will go toward first responders, medical professionals and local food pantries working to support families amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are encouraging people to reach out to their local troops to purchase cookies, which can be donated to Operation: Cookie. You can also donate by the case online. Cases and pallets of cookies purchased online will go directly go Operation: Cookie's COVID-19 community support.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.