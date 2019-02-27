LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet treat for the troops.
It's "Operation Cookie" time for the Girl Scouts. The partnership with Republic Bank is now in its 13th year.
People can buy girl scout cookies that will be donated to military members.
It gives them a taste of home.
Jessie Jones, of the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, is a high school freshman. "Having Girl Scout cookies reminds them of home because there are so many memories connected to eating Girl Scout cookies with so many people. They imagine eating it with their families, eating with their kids, some of our soldiers have daughters that sell Girl Scout cookies," Jones said.
Republic Bank also presented a $5,000 donation on Wednesday morning to kick-off this year's event.
Republic Bank says with other events including Desserts First, the bank will give a total of $10,000.
