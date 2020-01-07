LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cookie lovers, rejoice! The Girl Scouts are unveiling a new cookie.
The cookies are called Lemon-Ups. They aren't being sold everywhere, but they are being sold in our area.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO Jacqueline Ford says the crispy lemon cookies are baked with several different sayings like, "I'm a go getter" and "I am strong" imprinted on the cookie.
"Each one of the cookies has one of the sayings that was developed by a Girl Scout around the country picking out the saying that epitomizes their internal motivation for getting out there and selling cookies," Ford says.
The cookies also have new packaging this year, and Girl scouts are already selling the new cookies along with old favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas.
The annual cookie program teaches the scouts skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.
Currently, two commercial bakers are licensed by Girl Scouts of the USA to produce Girl Scout Cookies: ABC Bakers in Virginia and Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville, Kentucky.
If you don't know a Girl Scout and want to order cookies, you may be able to connect through the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana website.
According to their website, the best-selling Girl Scout Cookies are:
Thin Mints®
Caramel deLites®/Samoas®
Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®
Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich ®
Trefoils ® /Shortbread ®
