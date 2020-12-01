LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year for Giving Tuesday, the Dare To Care food bank thanked the community for its support.
"It really is heartwarming and uplifting," spokesperson Stan Siegwald said.
Siegwald said the number of people needing assistance has drastically increased this year, largely due to the pandemic.
"In February, in our community, there were 158,000 food insecure people. Today, it’s projected that number is 203,000. A remarkable increase in a very short period of time," he said. "Giving Tuesday is a special day for us because it is yet another demonstration of the great compassion of this community and this community’s commitment that no one without food they need to be hungry."
Dare To Care is looking for more volunteers and donations. If you'd like to support the Louisville area food bank, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.