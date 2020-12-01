LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to spreading hope to others continues its mission this Giving Tuesday.
The "Hope Buss" is a 501(c)(3) organization that works to give back to the Louisville community, largely focusing in the west end.
“(We're) really just bridging the gap and making ourselves a community resource," said Stachelle Bussey, founder and executive director of the Hope Buss.
The "bus" used to be Bussey's personal car, delivering groceries and food to the community and driving people to the polls for elections. Earlier this year, the nonprofit was able to purchase an actual school bus to expand its mission.
Bussey said volunteers called "Hope Dealers" have helped her transform the school bus into a resource. All the seats have now been taken out to make room for food and clothes to hand out as the bus makes its rounds throughout the community.
For Thanksgiving, Bussey said she delivered groceries to people and hundreds were fed cooked meals off the bus.
“What I think is so incredible right now is ... we’ve not done with big amounts of corporations and grants," she said. "What we’ve done, we’ve done with literally the power and the generosity of ordinary people."
She said the nonprofit is expanding so much that she's thinking about hiring staff members and would like to buy a van to be able to transport people for free rides, but it will take community support to keep growing.
“What I think Giving Tuesday for me is more so of just enlisting more people to be a part of this work," she said.
Bussey said it's not just about raising money for her. It's also about growing relationships and making a difference through volunteers and partnerships.
"That’s what the Hope Buss is about," she said. "We partner with ordinary people to do extraordinary work."
She's encouraging people on Giving Tuesday to sign up for the organization's monthly donor campaign. Right now, she's about 45 people away from her goal.
You can connect with the Hope Buss through its website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.