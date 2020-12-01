LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army said it needs the community's help to reach its fundraising goals.
Louisville-area commander, Capt. Jimmy Parrish, said this year has been difficult because of COVID-19. He said the Salvation Army has fed more than 100,000 people since the pandemic began.
The Christmas season is often when the Salvation Army raises most of its funds to use throughout the year. Its famous Red Kettles will be out until Dec. 24 for donations, and Parrish said community support is critical.
“We depend on the money we’re trying to raise," he said. That $625,000 goal for kettles is a large goal, but we need it, not only just for Christmas but to help throughout the entire year.”
With more people using credit and debit cards instead of cash at stores, there's less change being dropped into the buckets.
“As of today, we’re about $7,000 off from last year," Parrish said. "So we’ve really got to pick up the pace and help ourselves. But we need your help to be able to accomplish that. We're seeing a significant drop in the amount of coins in our kettles, I would say probably half the amount of coins we've had last year already just because people don't have them. And if they do have them, they're not getting rid of them."
Parrish said there's also a 150% increase in the amount of people needing assistance through the Angel Tree program this year. He said he's thankful for those who have given back.
“This community has been amazing in giving, and I don’t expect anything less through this pandemic," he said.
You can also donate to the Red Kettle campaign virtually by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.