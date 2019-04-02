LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high level gymnastics competition is coming to the KFC Yum! Center.
The GK U.S. Classic will be in Louisville on July 19 and 20, 2019. It features athletes competing on the junior and senior levels.
The competition will be the final opportunity for female gymnasts to qualify for the 2019 U.S. Championships, and it also puts 2020 Olympic hopefuls in the spotlight. Previous Classic champions include Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.
All-session tickets that include both the GK U.S. Classic and GK Hopes Championships are on sale now in ticket packages that range in price from $79-$129, plus applicable fees, and prices vary depending on the seat location. The all-session ticket includes both the junior and senior sessions for the GK U.S. Classic on July 20, as well as the GK Hopes Championships on July 19.
Tickets may be purchased at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
