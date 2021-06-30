LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new talent pipeline in Louisville wants to help people move up in the workforce.
Greater Louisville Inc. is launching the Career Acceleration Network. The program will help workers move from low-paying, low-skilled jobs to high-skilled jobs.
The two-year pilot program is based around a talent pipeline of 15 different employers from different industries, educational and training providers, and workforce partners, GLI said in a news release Wednesday.
Employers include: Baptist Health, Caesars Southern Indiana, Galt House Hotel, GE Appliances, Generation Tux, Glowtouch Technology, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, LG&E and KU Energy, Louisville Geek, Northwest Ordinance Distilling, Norton Healthcare, Rogers Group, Superb IPC, UPS and Voestalpine Roll Forming Co.
The goal of the program is to train people to help them advance into sustainable, long-term careers and to "create equitable access to career mobility," GLI said, adding "the program will help encourage workforce participation among formerly incarcerated individuals, with several employers offering second chance opportunities."
Positions start at $11 an hour and can increase through the pipeline to up to $31.50 an hour. Salaried positions available offer pay between $36,000 to $80,000 a year.
For more information and to apply for the program, click here.
