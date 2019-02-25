LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill put one man on the road to success Monday by putting him in the driver's seat — literally.
Jonathan Thomas received a donated car Monday as part of the organization's Cars to Work program.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky sells donated cars to give people affordable transportation so they can keep jobs and move out of poverty.
Thomas just got a job with Oxford House, a nonprofit that helps people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. He'll be driving around the state helping people re-enter society from prison.
"I'm blessed and grateful," Thomas said. "I hope that this can kind of motivate people that have similar backgrounds to just do the next right thing, and everything else will work out."
The program helps Thomas and other recipients build and establish credit by making affordable monthly car payments.
