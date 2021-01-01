LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill Industries of Kentucky plans to move its headquarters to west Louisville, but it wants the public's input first.
The company is asking west Louisville residents to take a survey, which asks questions about amenities and support services needed in the community.
Billed as an "opportunity campus," the new headquarters won't be just a place to buy second-hand items. It will also help community members with housing, food and employment opportunities.
Goodwill paid $1.7 million for the site at the corner of South 28th Street and West Broadway and hopes to open the new campus in 2022.
To take the survey, click here.
