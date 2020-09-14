LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends of Metro Animal Services hopes to make it easier in Louisville to reunite lost pets with their families.
Thanks to the Honorable Kentucky Colonels Good Works Program, redemption fees to claim a stray pet will be waived through Dec. 15. The program applies to pet owners with no previous violations, and it will cover microchipping, licensing and vaccination fees.
Officials say some people fear coming to claim a pet because they don't think they can afford the costs, so the grant will lift that burden.
Owners can claim lost pets at the LMAS Shelter at 3528 Newburg Road from noon - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
