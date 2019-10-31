LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hopes to add another neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places.
Louisville Metro Government received a $50,000 grant from the National Historic Preservation Fund to survey properties in the Chickasaw neighborhood with the goal of listing it as a historic district, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday.
The neighborhood being listed on the National Register would allow property owners to take advantage of federal and state historic tax credits.
City officials say it will take two years to complete a survey of the neighborhood to determine Historic District boundaries.
In 1908, the neighborhood housed the first permanent state fair grounds on Cecil and Gibson Avenues. It was also home to the short-lived White City Amusement Park from 1907 to 1910, according to city officials.
Louisville has more than 40 neighborhoods listed on the National Register, including the Highlands, Cherokee Triangle, Old Louisville, Smoketown, Limerik, Parkland and Russell neighborhoods.
