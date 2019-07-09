JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two schools in the Greater Clark County School District will get more than $20,000 from the state to make fresh produce available to students.
Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools near downtown Jeffersonville will receive the fresh fruits and vegetables.
The federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is designed to make fresh produce available to students outside of regular meal times as a healthy snack alternative. The idea is to introduce healthier food alternatives to low-income students who may not have necessary funding to obtain costly produce at home.
"Most students, really, they're not knocking down the door to try to get to the fruits and vegetables," GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said. "So the more you can put in front of the them, the more likely they are to eat a little healthier."
Only 131 schools in the state of Indiana were awarded the grant, which gives each school $10,000 to buy the produce throughout the school year.
In 2020, both schools will close in order to merge into a new elementary school where the program will continue.
The program will begin when students return to class later this summer.
