GREENVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is still trying to figure out how to protect its people.
On Wednesday night, the Greenville Fire Board failed to award a contract to anyone for fire protection in 2020. The hope was that another department would take over.
In a Facebook post, the department says the board has some legal issues to investigate.
"No contract awarded," the department posted. "Fire board has some legal issues to investigate. Motion was made to work with Greenville VFD to get staffing & provide protection but no vote until legalities are clarified. Updates to be given at September meeting."
As stated, any updates on what the future looks like for the volunteer fire department are supposed to be given at a meeting later this month.
