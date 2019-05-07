LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most-treasured parks is getting a major face lift
Tuesday marked the official groundbreaking for a monthslong renovation project at Tyler Park in the Highlands.
Phase one of the $1.1 million project, a partnership between the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Metro government, includes moving the playground area, adding additional parking and building a new restroom, picnic tables and benches. The park's tennis courts on the east side of Baxter Avenue have also been resurfaced and refenced.
The project is expected to be completed sometime this fall. Further updates will include renovating the park's four other tennis courts, adding pickleball courts and a half basketball court and improving walking paths.
"It just needs some love. It's a very old, historic park," said Kristen Milwood, a member of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association. "We are so thankful to Olmsted for designing it. It works as intended, but things need updating if they're going to be viable into the future."
