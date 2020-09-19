LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several dozen members of the social media group "Take Back Louisville" marched in Jeffersontown on Saturday.
The group that supports law enforcement began the morning with a prayer, followed by a rally at noon in Veteran's Park.
Some carried American Flags and others had signs. Their message: supporting police and keeping the streets safe. Saturday was also "Thank A Police Officer Day."
The group describes themselves as a community of concerned citizens, aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and patriotism throughout Louisville.
