LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A K9 with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Paoli, Indiana is safe and ready for action.
Finn now has a bullet- and stab-resistant vest, thanks to a donation from a non-profit called Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Deputies say Finn faces the same dangers as officers when he goes out on calls, and the vest will help keep him safe. Finn has already been on dozens of runs since being certified in May.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided vests for about 3,500 dogs across the country.
Each K9 vest is worth about $2,000.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.