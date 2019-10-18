LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twice a week, our General Manager records his "Point of View" editorials, which you've probably seen here on WDRB News.
But on Friday afternoon, while one of our news teams was out in the field, they met James, DeAireus and Emerald, some young but avid viewers who have a "Point of View" to share with you.
"Everybody have a nice day. Make sure you treat others how you want to be treated. And this is my Point of View," they said.
In fact, they insisted on recording this #PointOfView segment for @WDRBNews. Pretty good one if you ask me and @dsrinehart. pic.twitter.com/LcHWvuNmCG— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) October 18, 2019
WDRB reporter Chad Mills and photojournalist Dalton Rinehart met James, DeAireus and Emerald while out reporting on a story. The trio insisted on recording a "Point of View" editorial, and it's a pretty good one.
Mills and Rinehart gave the kids some quick tips when it comes to reporting and using a camera. Who knows? Maybe we'll see them reporting on WDRB News when they're all a little older.
