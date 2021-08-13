LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Habitat for Humanity is making progress on a new home in the Russell neighborhood in west Louisville.
The nonprofit organization started on the project around 10 weeks ago for a Louisville mother and her child.
"It's a future for me and my son," Gabriele Shivers said. "It's stability for us."
Shivers, who learned about Habitat for Humanity's open enrollment from her mother, said she is seeing progress on the home that will soon be hers.
According to Habitat for Humanity, a Habitat homeowner will spend between $600 to $700 per month to buy and own their own home.
The home gives Shivers and her child a consistent place to live.
"We stay with my grandparents, upstairs it gets a little hot up there," Shivers said. "So I go from my grandparents' to my mom's, to my mom's house back to my grandparents' house."
