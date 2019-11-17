LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people grabbed hammers and paint brushes on Sunday morning to help give others a second chance.
Habitat for Humanity partnered with interfaith communities for a project called "The House That Love Built" on Red Fern Road. Members of First Christian Church, Guiding Light Islamic Center, Temple Shalom and several other volunteers added the finishing touches on Ali Abdelrasool's home after his family moved to the U.S. three years ago.
Abdelrasool's family will invest hundreds of hours of sweat equity into building other homes while completing courses in financial literacy, home maintenance and personal development.
