LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has approved a plan to build new homes in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Habitat for Humanity is getting a $198,000 loan to build five single-family homes.
The homes will be built between 20th and 22nd streets, between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Jefferson Street.
Each home will be about 1,200 square feet and will sell at market value, which will be around $120,000.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith said it's an investment designed to grow and build confidence in the neighborhood.
