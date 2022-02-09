LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Animal Care and Control announced the launch of a web portal dog owners can use for renewal or first-time licensing.
Only one license at a time can be purchased online, according to a news release. If you need a license for more than one dog, you'll have to visit the Hardin County Animal Care and Control office at 220 Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown.
Canine licenses are renewable at an annual rate of $15 if the pet is spayed/neutered and $30 if not. All dogs 6 months and older are required to be licensed in Kentucky.
"Licensing of canines ensures healthy animals are living within our community to limit spread of dangerous diseases," Deputy Judge/Executive Daniel London said in a news release. "The income generated from the licenses are used solely for the purpose of running the Animal Care and Control program."
All dogs 6 months and older are licensed when leaving the shelter when they're adopted or picked up by their owner. Licensed dogs are reunited much faster than those that are not, according to the release.
"We encourage every dog owner to license their pet as this stands as proof of ownership," Animal Care and Control Director Mike McNutt said. "An Animal Care and Control officer can ask for proof of a canine license and cite the owner if they have failed to obtain a license or renew an existing license."
Hardin County residents are encouraged to visit www.hcky.org or call the animal shelter at 270-769-3428 for more information.
