LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Hardin County Schools are thinking about some major changes that could impact where hundreds of students go to school.
The district's local planning committee weighed the pros and the cons of five options on Monday night.
Steven Howard's daughter attends Cecilia Valley Elementary.
"Their other school was just so bad, and this one's new and shiny and it was theirs, so it meant a lot of them," Howard said.
The $15 million dollar school opened last year, welcoming 300 students. Now, the district considers converting it into a new West Hardin Middle School.
"They were so excited to get their new school, and now it's being taken away," Howard said.
If it passes, students at Cecilia would be moved to Lakewood or Creekside, two other rural schools. West Hardin students would move in, and the old building would close.
"You're just wasting more money over bad decisions and that's what makes me madder than anything," said Howard.
Four other ideas are on the table, which would add more grades to Cecilia, convert Lakewood into the middle school, or build new facilities.
"These are not easy choices because every one of them affects students and families," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said.
Morgan hopes the school board will make a decision this spring, but it's unclear when any changes could take effect
"It could be as close as next year, however it could be as far away as two years," she said.
Parents from both Cecilia Valley and Lakewood received letters from the district asking for feedback.
"No matter which (school) they're at, we know that the students are going to be well-cared for emotionally and academically," said Morgan.
"They're kids, they're resilient, they'll get through," Howard said. "But it doesn't make it right at the end of the day."
Parents will get the chance to speak at a public forum at a later date. For more information on the district's facilities plan, click here.
