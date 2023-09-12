LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are headed back to Louisville.
Tuesday, the KFC Yum! Center announced the Harlem Globetrotters' 2024 World Tour will face the Washington Generals on Jan. 11.
You can expect the usual slam dunks, dribbling and spinning by trotter favorites like Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese and Torch.
But new this year is a fan-filled halftime skills showcase.
Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 25. Tickets range from $37 to $139. To purchase tickets, click here.
