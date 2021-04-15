LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is hiring.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is looking to add more deputy sheriffs to its department.
The starting salary is $46,200 for new trainees and $51,917 for transfers. The department also offers medical insurance, holidays and a retirement package.
For the first step in the hiring process, applicants have to pass a physical fitness test at the sheriff's office, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. All applicants are asked to wear "regular gym gear" for the test.
Those who pass the test will be instructed on next steps in the hiring process.
