LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade.
The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany.
The parade includes "over-the-top floats," vintage cars and bands. The parade kicks off at New Albany High School and will travel down Vincennes Street, right onto Spring Street and end on Bank Street.
Also on Saturday, the Harvest Hike and Bicycle Tour. The Bicycle Tour is being held at Lanesville Heritage Park. Packet pickup and late registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and starts at 9 a.m. from the park. For more information about the Bicycle Tour, click here.
The Harvest Homecoming Hike will happen at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Campbell-Woodland Nature Trail on Budd Road, with The Nature Conservancy. Another hike will be held at 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.
Other activities include Sunday's Pumpkin Decorating Contest and a kid's dog show on Monday. Festival rides start on Tuesday, Oct. 4. There will also be various shows and live music performances at the Samtec Cares Stage on East Market and State streets.
Booth days, which include vendors, crafts and popular foods, start on Thursday, Oct. 6 and run through the weekend, ending on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The festival is free and family-friendly.
Below is a list of other events happening over the next week:
- Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. - New Albany Parks Bonfire & Movie in the Park at Bicknell Park on Silver Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. - New Albany Track Club Harvest Homecoming Kids Run behind the Carnegie Center on Bank Street and East Spring Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. - Harvest Homecoming opening ceremonies at the orange bleachers on East 8th Street and East Spring Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. - Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament at Knights of Columbus on East Main Street.
- Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m. - Pumpkin Decorating Contest at City Square Farmers Market on East Market Street.
- Monday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. - Kids' Dog Show for kids ages 3-13 years old at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater on East Water Street.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. - Providence Diversicare Senior Bingo at Providence Diversicare on Charlestown Road.
- Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. - The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre on East Market Street.
- Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. - Friday Family Movie Night on the Riverfront at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater on East Water Street.
- Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. - Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament at Knights of Columbus on East Main Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - New Albany Farmers Market on East Market Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Harvest Homecoming Car and Bike Show at the New Albany Riverfront on East Water Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9:15 a.m. - Baby Crawl at the Samtec Cares Stage on East Market and State streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9:15 a.m. - Big Wheel Race at the Samtec Cares Stage on East Market and State streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. - Children's Tractor Pull at the Samtec Cares Stage on East Market and State streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. - Costume contest at the Samtec Cares Stage on East Market and State streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. - Home Decorating Contest for Floyd County residents.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. - Little Miss/Little Mister Pageant at the First Financial Stage on Market and State streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1-3 p.m. - Kids' Day in the Park at Bicentennial Park on East Spring and Pearl streets.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-11 p.m. - Saturday Night on the Riverfront at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater on East Water Street.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. - The Haunting @ The Grand Theatre on East Market Street.
- Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Inclusion Time in Downtown New Albany.
- Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. - Closing announcements at the Information Booth.
For more information about the week's events, click here.
For more information about Harvest Homecoming, click here. For a map of this year's booths for booth days, click here, or see the PDF below.
