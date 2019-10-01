LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October is filled with many family-friendly and Halloween themed events around the area. Here's a short list to get you started. If you know of an attraction we should add, please send us an email at DigitalTeam@wdrb.com Happy Halloween!
Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
- Parade is at 6 p.m.
- Festival runs Noon to 9 p.m.
The parade starts at Baxter Avenue at East Broadway and goes down Bardstown Road to the Mid-City Mall. Join us for a day of family-friendly Halloween activities including a street festival with booths, crafts, food and live music. Get your costume, cameras and don't miss the fun! For more information: LouisvilleHalloweenFest.com
2019 HalloScream
- Kentucky Kingdom
- Friday, Saturday and Sundays in October
- Fri. and Sat.: 6:00 p.m. to midnight
- Sun.: 6:00 - 11:00 p.m.
HalloScream will haunt the grounds of Kentucky Kingdom with two haunted houses, where evil clowns and heinous zombies roam … come inside, if you dare! Gruesome spirits and monstrous music will greet you at our eerie, yet festive, Mardi Grave party, which is sure to wake the dead!
Take a break from the party with a chilling cocktail whipped up in a monster's laboratory or browse the Bizarre Bazaar, which offers loads of spooky souvenirs to die for. To top it off, all of our coasters and thrill rides will be running and our 5D Cinema will feature one very scary flick! There's plenty of activities for ALL AGES!
To buy this special $29.95 ticket to HalloScream, which includes one FREE admission to each haunted house, plus FREE soft drinks all night long, plus FREE park rides, plus all the FREE activities, you must use the link below to buy your tickets. There`s plenty of Activities for All Ages! For more information: KentuckyKingdom.com
Jack O' Lantern Spectacular
- Iroquois Park
- Oct. 8 through Nov. 3, 2019
- Sunday through Thursday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: Dusk to midnight
- Tickets range from $10 to $18, with discounts for seniors and children 12 and under.
- Proceeds from the event benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
In what has become the must-see event of the Halloween season, the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is returning for the seventh consecutive year to South Louisville's Iroquois Park, where 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins will greet visitors.
The pumpkins will illuminate a 1/3-mile trail adjacent to the Iroquois Amphitheater, and event officials estimate up to 100,000 people will visit over the course of 27 days. This year's theme, "The Four Seasons." Concessions will be available nightly. Merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and commemorative ornaments will also be available for sale.
New in 2019 are special discounted Monday nights, sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile and a Sensory Night, sponsored by PNC Bank.
For customers looking for a deal, special discounts will be available on Metro by T-Mobile Mondays, where guests can visit select Metro by T-Mobile stores and receive a $2 off admission card (up to four people) good for Monday evenings during the run of the show.
On Saturday, November 2, gates will open early for a special sensory-friendly Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Two hours before the trail opens to the public, from 4:45- 6:45 p.m., pumpkins will light up the trail, but there will be no music or special effects. Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, and their families, Sensory Night at the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, is made possible through the generous support of PNC Bank.
Ticket information:
- Sunday - Thursday
- Adults $14
- Seniors (65+) $12
- Children (3-12) $10
- Children under 3 - Free
- Friday - Saturday (Timed ticketing)
- Adults $18
- Seniors (65+) $16
- Children (3-12) $14
- Children under 3 - Free
Individual tickets may be purchased in advance for specific nights at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office or online at JackOLanternLouisville.com. Visitors are also encouraged to use the hashtag #502Pumpkins on social media to share images or experiences they enjoy while touring the show.
Guests who plan to attend on a Friday or Saturday night are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Sold out nights are to be expected.
Tickets for groups of 20 or more can be purchased in advance by calling 502/368-5063, or in person at the Iroquois Amphitheater Box Office at 4:30 p.m. beginning October 8. Group tickets are discounted at $12 Sunday through Thursday.
The event is held rain or shine. No refunds will be given, but advanced purchased tickets may be exchanged for another day. Coach drop-off and on-site parking is available.
"The World's Largest Halloween Party!" presented by Meijer
- Louisville Zoo
- October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, & 24-27, 2019
The Louisville Zoo is gearing up to transform into a storybook land where a photo opportunity is waiting around every corner during the "World's Largest Halloween Party!" presented by Meijer. Children can dress up in their wildest costumes and set off on a magical journey through the Zoo.
The Party features costumed characters for guests to meet and greet in fanciful, larger-than-life storybook scenes. Trick-or-treating is offered for kids 11 and under. In an effort to be "green," the Zoo requests that children bring their own trick-or-treat bag to the event. The Zoo will not provide bags, but reusable cloth bags will be available for purchase for $2 in the Zoo's gift shop while supplies last.
The Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween event takes place; gates will close at 3 p.m. and guests can enjoy the Zoo until 4 p.m.
Halloween Party guests can enter starting at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:30 p.m.
This event is one of the Zoo's major FUNdraising events and requires a special ticket for all visitors ages 3 and older. Advanced online tickets are on sale now at LouisvilleZoo.org. Some event nights sell out so the Zoo encourages guests to purchase tickets early. This event is rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.
Halloween Party ticket prices are as follows:
Non-Member tickets are $12 per person and are available for purchase in advance online or at the Zoo on the night of based on availability.
Guests can buy tickets at select Meijer locations for $8.50 valid for any night of the Party. Locations can be found at LouisvilleZoo.org
Louisville Zoo member tickets are $2 per person for the first two weekends (Oct. 3-6 and 10-13) and must be purchased in advance online for a specific evening using valid Member I.D.; the remaining dates (Oct. 17-20 and 24-27) are $6 per person and may be purchased in advance online for a specific evening using valid Member ID.
Louisville Zoo members can also purchase a ticket for $6 at the Zoo admission windows any night of the event based on availability.
Groups of 15 or more can purchase $8.50 tickets online or by contacting the Zoo's Group Sales department at (502)459-2348 at least 72 hours in advance.
Parking is available in the Zoo lot for $5 per car (cash) for all those attending the Halloween event including Louisville Zoo members.
For more information: LouisvilleZoo.org
Scary, Good, Fun.
Look for the logo to indicates haunts committed to safety and positive Halloween experiences.
The participating haunts include The Devil's Attic, Asylum Scream Park, Danger Run, Fear Fair, and the American Horrorplex.
The logo indicates attractions committed to providing visitors with an experience that is focused as much on giving a good scare as providing a fun, safe environment for guests. Precautions include training of all actors and staff, as well as on-site security by off-duty police officers and emergency medical services.
Fear Fair opens Friday, September 3rd
Freeman Municipal Airport
800 A Ave E, Seymour, IN 47274
The Devil's Attic opens Friday, September 13th
647 W Hill St, Louisville, KY 40208
American Horrorplex opens Friday, September 20th
2012 Northwestern Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40203
Asylum Haunted Scream Park opens Friday, September 20th
3101 Pond Station Road, Louisville KY 40272
Danger Run (3 Locations at Lowe's) opens Friday, September 27th
- 501 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222
- 6651 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258
- 1350 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129
For more information on individual attractions, ticket prices and opening dates visit ScaryGoodFun.com
Happy Halloween Weekends at Holiday World
- Weekends in October
- Holiday World
- Santa Claus, Indiana
- This family-friendly special event includes the rides you love at Holiday World, plus lots of Halloween themed shows and fun!
Knock on the creaky door and venture into SCAREbnb to experience Marilyn's Mansion. Other guests have already arrived - Dracula's Den is occupied by visitors who flew in early, Frankenstein is stretched out for a nap, a werewolf plays the piano, and … what's that smell in the kitchen? SCAREbnb, Holiday World's new family-friendly funhouse, is just spooky enough to tingle the spine, but won't terrify even the weariest of travelers.
Saturdays 11 a.m. -8 p.m. CDT
- The Monster Mash - 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00 p.m.
- LOL Comedy Magic Show - Noon, 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00 p.m.
- The Wacky Workshop of Wonders - 10:45, 11:30, 12:15, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m.
- Holiday's 3D Halloween Adventure - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- SCAREbnb - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Carnival Chaos - 11 a.m. -8 p.m.
- Hayrides & Corn Mazes - 11 p.m. -5:30 p.m.
- Kitty Claws Dance Party - 4:30 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat Trail - 4:45-6 p.m.
- Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin - 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Sundays 11 a.m. -6 p.m. CDT
- The Monster Mash - 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, and 5:30 p.m.
- LOL Comedy Magic Show - 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, and 4:45 p.m.
- The Wacky Workshop of Wonders - 10:45, 11:30, 12:15, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m.
- Holiday's 3D Halloween Adventure - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- SCAREbnb - 11 a.m. -6 p.m.
- Carnival Chaos - 11am-6 p.m.
- Hayrides & Corn Mazes - 11am-5:30 p.m.
- Kitty Claws Dance Party - 4:30 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat Trail - 4:45 p.m. -6 p.m.
- Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin - 4:45-5:30 p.m.
For more information: HolidayWorld.com
Night of the Living Dead: A Radio Play
- Kentucky Shakespeare
- Louisville Public Media
- 619 South Fourth Street, Louisville, KY
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The same creative Kentucky Shakespeare team that brought you last year's popular THE WAR OF THE WORLDS is back with a unique take on George A. Romero's cult classic NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.
The 1968 film NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, which has been called the grandfather of the modern zombie film, tells the story of seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, alternately hiding from and fighting a large and growing group of living dead ghouls. The story has been remade and retold many times, including a 1988 radio drama.
Price 18.00 to 20.00--$20 ($18 Student/Senior/Veteran)
For information: KyShakespeare.com
