LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A block party in Louisville invites people to have fun and heal at the same time.
The Norton Sports and Learning Center is hosting the second annual Healing Block Party on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from noon-5 p.m.
Officials said the event is geared toward wellness and self-care for Black communities in the Louisville area.
Programs include fitness sessions, mental health therapy, nutritional services and yoga.
There will also be a kids zone.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.