LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis phase of LIHEAP begins Jan. 7.
The crisis component of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will run until March 29 or until there's no more funding.
LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides money for low-income households to help keep the heat on during the colder months. Anyone wanting to apply must be a resident of Jefferson County and make an appointment by phone or online.
The amount of help is based on the monthly income of each household.
For information on how to apply, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.