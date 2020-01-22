LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Brands donated more than $16,000 to help end youth homelessness.
The money comes from an annual employee-driven fundraising project to benefit a charity. This year, the company chose the Coalition for the Homeless, which hopes to end homelessness among young adults this year.
The nonprofit was nominated by an employee who was homeless when her house burned down as a child.
"We stayed in a four-bedroom house, 15 of us," Betty Jo Boone said. "We slept on the floor. We had no place to go. Back then, there wasn't the Coalition and people to help. But my daddy was a great builder. He got us back on our feet, and I stopped crying myself to sleep every night."
Employees also collected more than 20 large boxes of clothing to donate to the homeless.
