LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into Louisville this weekend.
It will be stopping at Oxmoor Center, near the California Pizza Kitchen, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Besides food, fans of Hello Kitty can buy collectibles like sprinkle mugs and hand-decorated cookie sets.
The staff has been following COVID-19 safety precautions during the East Coast tour, including wiping down counters and payment readers every 30 minutes.
All guests are asked to wear masks -- and to social distance while in line.
