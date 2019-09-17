LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is scheduled this week at the KFC Yum! Center.
The entertainment venue in downtown Louisville has more than 200 positions to fill, including full and part time openings on its housekeeping, food service, conversion and concessions teams.
Housekeeping team members are responsible for cleaning and maintaining the arena during sporting events, concerts and family shows, including the University of Louisville’s men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts and family shows.
The conversion team helps transition the venue between events, assisting with installing and removing the basketball court as well as setting up staging and seating for concerts and other events.
Centerplate, the KFC Yum! Center’s hospitality partner, is also looking for bar and concession team members, catering and premium services staff as well as warehouse workers, cooks and dishwashers.
The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Yum! Center. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day.
Interested candidates can also fill out an application during the arena’s business hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also click here to download an application, then email it to: media@kfcyumcenter.com.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.