LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville is holding a job fair this week to fill 150 open positions.
The job fair is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and end at noon on Aug. 28 in the lobby of the KFC Yum! Center. The entertainment venue is seeking to fill 150 openings on its event security, housekeeping, guest services and conversion teams.
Housekeeping team members are responsible for maintaining the arena during sporting events, concerts and family shows, including the University of Louisville's men's and women's basketball games and many upcoming concerts and family shows.
Members of the arena's conversion team will help the venue transition between different events by helping to install and remove the basketball court as well as set up staging and seating for concerts and other types of events.
The arena's new event staffing partner, Andy Frain Services, is looking to hire ushers, ticket scanners, suite attendants and event security to work during events.
Applicants must be 18 or older with a high school diploma or equivalent, and willing to undergo a background screening. Candidates should also bring two forms of identification; acceptable identification includes a government issued I.D., passport, permanent resident card, birth certificate or social security card.
Once applications have been received, interviews will be conducted on-site.
If you can't attend Wednesday's job fair, you can still apply in person any time during the arena's business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications can also be downloaded here and emailed to media@kfcyumcenter.com.
