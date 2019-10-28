LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man have his friend a wedding gift that will live on forever ... on the internet.
"I'm about to shock the nation ... he ain't never gonna expect it."
Derek Firkins was the best man in his friend Kenny Harris' wedding this weekend in Louisville.
Firkins got all gussied up in a white, lacey number, complete with a cowgirl hat-veil combo. He then surprised Harris during what was supposed to be a first look with his bride, Megan.
The kicker? Harris and Megan didn't even have a first look. This was all coordinated just for Firkins' prank.
Everyone, even the wedding photographers, were in on it.
