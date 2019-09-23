LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville restaurant is looking to hire more than 100 people.
A hiring fair is happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Galt House Hotel for Walker's Exchange, which will open at the hotel in November.
The restaurant, which is named after one that opened at the same site nearly 200 years ago, is looking to hire servers, cooks, bartenders and hosts.
If you plan to attend the hiring fair, you are asked to fill out an application beforehand and bring two forms of identification. You can find the application on the Galt House's career page.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.