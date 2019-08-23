LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is selling a historic mansion so it can be used for a mentoring program for men of color.
The Doerhoefer-Hampton House in the Russell neighborhood will be sold to local nonprofit Theta Omega Inc. for $50,000. The mansion is located at 2422 and 2424 West Chestnut Street.
Theta Omega Inc. plans to renovate the house to use as its headquarters, and to provide a meeting space for the local Omega Psi Phi fraternity chapter.
"We are excited that Theta Omega plans to restore the historic mansion and reimagine it as a place where young men can learn important life lessons and residents can gather," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in a statement. "This project aligns with the city's mission to ensure that the people of Russell not only have a say but also play a role in the development of their neighborhood."
Officials say it will be used as a place where young men can learn important life lessons.
"It is time for us to have our own place, and the Doerhoefer-Hampton House is in an absolutely magnificent property," said Audwin Helton and Lester Sanders of Theta Omega Inc, in a joint statement. "We are committed to making a difference with the students in our Men of Quality Program and the neighborhood as a whole."
The Doerhoefer-Hampton house was built in 1882 and the city bought it at auction in 1978.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.