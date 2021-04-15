LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is still hiring for summer jobs.
The amusement park's human resources team will be in Jeffersonville at Indiana Tech from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Friday, April 23.
And for those who've already been hired, they're helping people with paperwork who plan to use the new New Albany bus stop. That shuttle will take workers to the park in Santa Claus.
But people interested in a job can still apply and be hired on the spot.
Holiday World has worked out a 20% off tuition discount with Indiana Tech for programs under the College of Professional Studies.
