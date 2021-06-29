LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An interview, a job offer and free day at the park.
Holiday World wants to bring people in for its Hire and Ride events over the next month.
The park says it will hold in-person interviews at from noon to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in July.
Those interested will apply, interview and be offered a job on the spot if they qualify, then complete onboarding. Interviewees and a guest will be given a same-day ticket voucher to enjoy the park for the rest of the day.
Park officials say applicants need to take with them a Form I-9 identification and photo ID, direct deposit verification — such as a blank/voided check or other bank document — and a parent or guardian if under the age of 18. To see a list of types of ID accepted, click here.
Interviews will be held at the employee services/human resources building at the park.
For more information and to look at available jobs, click here.
