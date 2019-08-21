LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World has added fun-packed events just for kids on the weekends.
The amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana, is now hosting "Kids World" every weekend through Sept. 14. The park will feature "Fun Zones," which will offer kid-friendly food, rides and extra shows for kids.
Magicians, jugglers and balloon artists will stroll around the park, and families can take part in a scavenger hunt. Kids can play in the bubble zone and try out instruments in the percussion zone.
Families can also get deals on food items, and the Kids World Signature menu will feature favorites such as wacky worm fudge, unicorn flurries and mermaid sundaes.
For more information, visit www.HolidayWorld.com/KidsWorld or call 1-800-467-2682. Please check park hours at www.HolidayWorld.com/hours.
