LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is treating foster kids to a day at the amusement park.
It just announced a partnership with foster care agencies in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee for a new Foster Family Program.
Effective immediately, every child in foster care is eligible to visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari for free once a year.
In addition to the free tickets for the kids, resource parents and others in their household can get discounted tickets.
Resource parents are encouraged to reach out to their foster program representative for a referral for the free tickets.
For more information, click here.
