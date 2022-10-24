LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World plans to expand its aerial entertainment at the end of each day at its park in Santa Claus, Indiana.
The park's "Holidays in the Sky" drone and fireworks spectacular will return with an all-new show in 2023 with 400 drones, a 100-drone increase over the 2022 show, according to a news release from park officials.
Park officials announced the increase during the drone show Saturday, Oct. 22.
"Not only do 100 additional drones increase the scale of these scenes, but the complexity of the stories we’re going to be able to share," said Lauren Crosby, director of entertainment and fourth-generation owner of Holiday World. "It’s going to be a challenge to top the 2022 Holidays in the Sky Drone show, but I know our team is up to the task."
Holiday World started its drone show earlier this year, using 300 LED-lit drones for the nightly shows. The new show, with 400 drones, will return on June 17 and run nightly through July 30, 2023.
Guests will have a final chance to see the Halloween in the Sky drone show (with 300 drones) on Oct. 29. The show starts at 7:45 p.m. and is included with admission to Happy Halloween Weekends.
Sunday, Oct. 30, is the final day of Happy Halloween weekends and Holiday World operation for the 2022 Season.
